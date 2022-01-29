Florence Pugh is more than a beloved young actress who does movies about destructive wrath. She’s also a famous amateur cook. (Oh, and she’s also Paddington’s best friend.) The Black Widow costar moonlights as an Instagram Stories star, dropping videos that find her preparing meals. Unlike most of us, she’s not constantly kicking herself for screwing up difficult recipes. She’s cucumber cool, chill, relentlessly chipper, and therefore calming to watch. And on Friday night, as per Vulture, she was back in the kitchen.

florence pugh is cooking on instagram again and suddenly all is well in the world pic.twitter.com/RLJWxHurzH — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) January 29, 2022

florence pugh is the cutest pic.twitter.com/a1E91vL7X8 — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) January 29, 2022

It’s not really a show; it’s just her plopping her smartphone on some surface and then doing her stuff, usually with music in the background and a glass of wine at hand. And it’s not preserved for posterity; she drops them on Instagram Stories, where they’re broken up into chunks and disappear into the ether after 24 hours. “I don’t do Instagram Live,” she said, confessing that her attempts to use it in the past have been “s*it.” Besides, she says, Stories is “way more chaotic in a very entertaining way.”

Pugh’s “show” does have a name, though: Cooking with Flo, and on its return installment, Pugh prepared some courgetti, or as we know it on this side of the pond, zucchini. Purgh told viewers she was making it with some “spicy fresh vegetable-y tomato-y sauce.” At one point she screwed up, forgetting to add salami. But that didn’t trip her up.

“That’s the best thing about one-pot cooking,” Pugh said, sliding into some general life advice. “Sometimes you have to use two pots. Sometimes you f*ck up, and then you just have to fix it. And it’s all good, and it’s all easy.”

When Cooking with Flo returned for a new year, people on social media were stoked.

florence pugh cooking on instagram is the serotonin boost we all need pic.twitter.com/tozGS8fQIV — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) January 29, 2022

no one is allowed to post this many stories unless youre florence pugh pic.twitter.com/v2B7Msuezb — Aaron (@ShangChiTheGOAT) January 29, 2022

the way florence pugh radiates comfort pic.twitter.com/RRfbb0RckF — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) January 29, 2022

Florence Pugh cooking is the perfect pick me up

pic.twitter.com/TBgmhsOpEX — FILM DAZE (@filmdaze) January 29, 2022

florence pugh dancing in her kitchen pic.twitter.com/0HU10FTY0k — florence pugh gifs (@flossiegifs) January 29, 2022

“sometimes you fuck up and you just have to fix it and it’s all good, all is easy” – florence pugh pic.twitter.com/w1zMXV4iHk — lara • obsessed w mcu’s two it girls (@yelenabishopera) January 29, 2022

therapy: expensive

florence pugh dancing and eating her homemade food: free pic.twitter.com/EEKS2lO0MX — cat. (@lordeonfilm) January 29, 2022

(Via Vulture)