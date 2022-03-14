Inventing Anna premiered over a month ago, but it’s still hanging around the top of Netflix’s daily top 10 list. This is pure anecdotal evidence, but a not-insignificant chunk of the Shondaland show’s viewership is people (me, I’m the evidence) curious to hear Julia Garner’s accent as Anna Sorokin, the con artist who pretended to be a wealthy socialite named Anna Delvey. Trying to describe the accent is like trying to describe a wine: “There’s German… and Russian… and am I detecting a hint of Gossip Girl, too?”

Sorokin recently appeared on Julia Fox and Niki Takesh’s Forbidden Fruits podcast to discuss Inventing Anna, including Garner’s accent. “It’s just so weird, because the way you hear yourself — like your voice is just completely different when you hear yourself on TV,” she said. After the Unka Jamz actress said that she would give the Ozark and The Americans star’s impression a 6 out of 10 (“She did a little too much. Yours is a little more subtle. She really dove into the accent,” she explained), Sorokin replied, “She was portraying me from like, 2015, 2016, 2017. So now I’ve spent the past four years just in the States. I was surrounded by Americans so maybe my accent was different.”

She added:

“I barely even speak German these days. All I speak is English. Back in the day, I would speak French, German, English on a daily basis.”

It’s a good thing Sorokin approves. Because if she thinks she can stop Garner…

(Via People)