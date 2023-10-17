Travis Kelce Taylor Swift 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Are Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Buying A House Together?

While neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce have confirmed that they are dating, it sure looks like they are: Swift keeps showing up to Kelce’s football games, the two both made surprise appearances on the same episode of Saturday Night Live, and they had a date night in New York City last weekend. In fact, there’s one rumor that suggests the two are so far along that they’re looking into buying a house together.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce actually buying a house together?

Probably not, no.

As Page Six notes, the rumor started on yesterday’s (October 16) episode of NBC’s Today With Hoda And Jenna. On the show, co-host Hoda Kotb was talking about the frenzy surrounding Swift and Kelce. Then, co-host Jenna Bush Hager chimed in, “A friend from Kansas City texted me there might be news they’re buying a house.”

She quickly hedged that, though, adding, “This is not confirmed by NBC News. I said ‘might be!’ My friend said ‘could be!'” She also noted that her source isn’t a realtor but knows realtors.

So, the biggest source on this is Hager’s hearsay that she walked back almost immediately after saying it. Given that it’s only been about a month since rumors of the two dating surfaced, odds are the two aren’t looking at homes just yet.

