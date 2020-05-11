Getty Image
Doja Cat And Nicki Minaj’s ‘Say So’ Tops Megan Thee Stallion And Beyonce For No. 1 On The Hot 100

The anticipation for the reveal of who will top this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart has been has intense as it has been in a while. The reason is that it looked like it would be a hotly disputed contest between Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” (thanks in part to the new Beyonce remix of the song) and Doja Cat’s “Say So” (which was also boosted by a remix, featuring Nicki Minaj). Now, the leaders on the May 16-dated Hot 100 chart have been revealed, and Doja and Minaj’s tune came out on top.

This is of course a huge moment for both artists, as this is the first time either of them have had a No. 1 song on the Hot 100. Minaj previously came close to topping the chart with “Anaconda,” which peaked at No. 2, and she also has a good amount of top-10 hits to her name. Additionally, “Say So” is Minaj’s 109th song to make it onto the Hot 100, which ties her with Elvis Presley for the fourth-most of all time.

Now, as Doja fans are aware, she has a risqué promise to fulfill:

While Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix didn’t make it to No. 1, this is far from a loss for the rapper, as the hit still became her highest-charting song ever this week at No. 2.

Meanwhile, Post Malone’s “Circles” remains in the top 10 at No. 8, which extends its record-breaking top-10 run.

