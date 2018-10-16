Getty Image

Not long ago at all, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson began dating. Shortly after that, it was revealed that the two were engaged to be wed. Just this weekend, rumors started going around that this romance has ended just as quickly as it started, as the two are reportedly no longer engaged. TMZ reported that sources told them it “simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off,” and that “the two still have love for each other, but things are over romantically.”

That’s the most significant explanation about the situation that’s available at the moment, as neither Grande or Davidson have directly addressed their reported separation. However, Grande shared an Instagram story today, and although it’s not explicitly a response to her recently ended engagement, it is explicit, and it does seem to speak to how she’s feeling in the wake of the break-up. She posted a selfie of her sporting green lips, and wrote, “Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!!! Not today, Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either, not no more. You can suck my big green d*ck. Finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love, bye.”

And since you were wondering, it appears that Grande will be keeping Piggy Smallz.