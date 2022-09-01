Ava Max Drops The Opulent New Single ‘Million Dollar Baby’

Ava Max is making a play to take over the pop stratosphere. The 28-year old former Uproxx cover star’s 2020 debut album, Heaven & Hell, is officially a platinum certified release and now her follow-up album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, is on deck. The album’s original October release date has been pushed back to next January 27th, but that just gives the “Sweet But Psycho” singer more time to work with in the lead up. Enter “Million Dollar Baby,” her latest single which is out now along with an opulent video.

“When I was creating this record, I was going through a really hard time in my life – heartbreak and just a lot of sadness,” Max said in a statement. “I titled it ‘Million Dollar Baby’ to remind myself of my self-worth and wrote the lyrics to show that you can overcome and achieve anything when you put your mind to it. The line ‘She broke out of her chains, turned the fire into rain’ shows the journey this song took me through – from feeling weighed down by sadness to breaking free and feeling like myself again.”

Watch the video for “Million Dollar Baby” above.

Diamonds & Dancefloors is out 01/27 via Atlantic. Pre-save it here.

