Last night (June 18), Bebe Rexha brought her ongoing Best F*n Night Of My Life tour to New York City’s The Rooftop at Pier 17. The show ended suddenly after a scary moment, though: Rexha had to leave prematurely due to an injury.

A fan-shot video shows Rexha towards the end of her set, singing her and David Guetta’s 2022 hit “I’m Good (Blue).” Suddenly, though, Rexha gets hit right in the face but a phone thrown from the audience. She then got on her knees and bent over, clearly in pain as people from the side of the stage rush out to check on her. Another video shows Rexha, escorted by various personnel, holding her face and leaving the stage as she gives a quick wave to the crowd, who proceeds to chant her name.

Bebe Rexha gets injured on stage after a fan threw their phone at her. pic.twitter.com/jaZ2cigtJy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 19, 2023

This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a fucking phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope… pic.twitter.com/QQk2DanPdu — Ross (@RossBernaud) June 19, 2023

It was a sour note to end the night on, especially considering before that, the show was full of more wholesome fan interaction moments. As noted on setlist.fm, during “Hey Mama,” Rexha had two fans engage in a twerk-off. For “I’m Gonna Show You Crazy,” Rexha brought a crying fan on stage and they sang the song together. She then performed “Seasons” after a shouting fan asked her to.

Bebe Rexha is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.