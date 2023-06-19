Bebe Rexha amfAR Cannes Gala 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Bebe Rexha Got Hit Right In The Face By A Phone On Stage And Had To End Her Concert Early

Last night (June 18), Bebe Rexha brought her ongoing Best F*n Night Of My Life tour to New York City’s The Rooftop at Pier 17. The show ended suddenly after a scary moment, though: Rexha had to leave prematurely due to an injury.

A fan-shot video shows Rexha towards the end of her set, singing her and David Guetta’s 2022 hit “I’m Good (Blue).” Suddenly, though, Rexha gets hit right in the face but a phone thrown from the audience. She then got on her knees and bent over, clearly in pain as people from the side of the stage rush out to check on her. Another video shows Rexha, escorted by various personnel, holding her face and leaving the stage as she gives a quick wave to the crowd, who proceeds to chant her name.

It was a sour note to end the night on, especially considering before that, the show was full of more wholesome fan interaction moments. As noted on setlist.fm, during “Hey Mama,” Rexha had two fans engage in a twerk-off. For “I’m Gonna Show You Crazy,” Rexha brought a crying fan on stage and they sang the song together. She then performed “Seasons” after a shouting fan asked her to.

Bebe Rexha is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Pop Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Indie Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×