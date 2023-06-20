bebe rexha
Getty Image
Pop

The Man Who Threw A Phone At Bebe Rexha On Stage Thought ‘It Would Be Funny,’ He Reportedly Told Police

Days after Bebe Rexha had to leave her NYC show early after being struck by a phone thrown from the crowd, the person who injured her, reportedly a man named Nicolas Malvagna, has shared his side.

“I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny,” Malvagna reportedly told the police, according to Rolling Stone. He has since been charged with two counts of third-degree assault, one each of second-degree harassment and aggravated harassment, and one for third-degree attempted assault.

NYC police have also “determined that a 27-year-old male intentionally threw a cell phone” through their initial investigation, which Malvagna confessed to doing.

The video from Rexha’s show has the moment the phone hit her, causing her to have to go to the hospital to get stitches over the weekend. She also showed just how bad it hit her eye in an Instagram post that she captioned, “I’m good.”

In the days since, the internet has rallied behind Rexha, considering her eye injury could have been a lot worse. Others have reacted to Malvagna’s identity being revealed. “He better pray for a life sentence because stan twitter is out for blood,” one user wrote.

Continue scrolling for some additional reactions.

Bebe Rexha is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

