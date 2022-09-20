All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Carly Rae Jepsen — “Talking To Yourself” Carly Rae Jepsen followed up the lead single “Beach House” from her forthcoming album The Loneliest Time with the bombastic “Talking To Yourself.” It’s a relentlessly catchy anthem that crushes any doubts about her comeback; the LP is sure to be an in-your-face pop classic. Björk — “Ovule” Björk’s newest Fossora single is the contemplative “Ovule,” which ponders the definition of love. Her vivid, idiosyncratic storytelling is the centerpiece of the song: “Whеn I was a girl I felt love was a building / I marched towards our deadly demonic divorces demolished the ideal,” she sings, drawing out each syllable and hypnotizing the listener.

Rina Sawayama — “Hurricanes” Though Rina Sawayama’s Hold The Girl has been receiving mixed reactions, “Hurricanes” is an undeniably gorgeous track, exploding with inspirational melodies reminiscent of 2000s pop. She owns this sound; her vocals are strong over a whirlwind of upbeat, alt-rock-tinged instrumentation. Charlie Puth — “I Don’t Think That I Like Her” Charlie Puth is prepping for the release of his forthcoming album Charlie and “I Don’t Think That I Like Her” is another taste. It’s a vibrant heartbreak anthem that explodes with contempt and frustration: “Girls are all the same / All they wanna do is break my heart, my heart.” Plus, it comes with a great key change at the end.

Fletcher — “Serial Heartbreaker” Girl Of My Dreams, Fletcher’s debut album, is out now and “Serial Heartbreaker” is a bombastic highlight. Reminiscent of Marina And The Diamonds’s “How To Be A Heartbreaker” or Dua Lipa’s “New Rules,” it’s a banger that flexes being in control and dominant, something that’s inspiring to hear from women. Blackpink — “Shut Down” Blackpink’s new album Born Pink is predictably taking over the world with its relentlessly catchy songs dripping with attitude and personality. All of the members contribute their own flair, especially to this sassy track “Shut Down,” but they also work perfectly together as a whole unit.

Jeremy Zucker, Benee — “I’m So Happy” Immediately, the sweet chords opening up the ballad “I’m So Happy” contrast the bitter words sung with an unexpectedly soft cadence: “What could be better than paradise? / Feels so right without you,” sang Zucker, whose vocals intertwined mesmerizingly with Benee’s. It’s both funny and totally legitimate; sometimes the best part of a breakup is the rush of relief that comes after. Daya — “See You In My Dreams” Daya’s singles have been compellingly immersed in an upbeat, hypnotizing world vibrating with exuberant synthesizers that mesh perfectly with her airy vocals. “See You In My Dreams” is a stunning 70s-tinged track that reverberates with a simultaneous sense of intimacy and excitement.