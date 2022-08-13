bella poarch LACMA 2021
Getty Image / Presley Ann
Pop

Bella Poarch Says Her Twitter Was Hacked And Apologizes To Cardi B For ‘Dumb Sh*t That Was Tweeted’

What was supposed to be a special day for Bella Poarch quickly turned into a disaster. Today, the TikTok star-turned-singer dropped her debut EP, Dolls, and when Twitter news account PopCrave shared the news of the EP, Poarch appeared to respond to the tweet saying, “better than any cardi album.”

bella poarch popcrave tweet
Twitter

Cardi B caught wind of this tweet, and shared a screenshot of a private Instagram message from Poarch, who said she was a fan of Cardi’s music.

bella poarch cardi DM
Twitter

More tweets came from Poarch’s account, including one that embedded a poll asking her followers to say whether they were “Team Nicki” or “Team Cardi.”

bella poarch poll
Twitter

In another tweet, which seemed to make it clear that Poarch was hacked, the hacker threatened to leak nude images of Cardi if the tweet received 100,000 likes.

cardi bella nudes threat tweet
Twitter

Poarch has appeared to regain access to the account, and she has since said, “I just woke up to this mess an hour ago and I’ve been working with Twitter to get back into my account. Someone hacked me while I was asleep but everything’s okay now. And I’m so sorry to @iamcardib for the dumb sh*t that was tweeted.”

Bella Poarch and Cardi B are Warner Music Artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

