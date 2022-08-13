What was supposed to be a special day for Bella Poarch quickly turned into a disaster. Today, the TikTok star-turned-singer dropped her debut EP, Dolls, and when Twitter news account PopCrave shared the news of the EP, Poarch appeared to respond to the tweet saying, “better than any cardi album.”

Cardi B caught wind of this tweet, and shared a screenshot of a private Instagram message from Poarch, who said she was a fan of Cardi’s music.

More tweets came from Poarch’s account, including one that embedded a poll asking her followers to say whether they were “Team Nicki” or “Team Cardi.”

In another tweet, which seemed to make it clear that Poarch was hacked, the hacker threatened to leak nude images of Cardi if the tweet received 100,000 likes.

Poarch has appeared to regain access to the account, and she has since said, “I just woke up to this mess an hour ago and I’ve been working with Twitter to get back into my account. Someone hacked me while I was asleep but everything’s okay now. And I’m so sorry to @iamcardib for the dumb sh*t that was tweeted.”

Hey guys it’s Bella…I just woke up to this mess an hour ago and I’ve been working with Twitter to get back into my account. Someone hacked me while I was asleep but everything’s okay now. And I’m so sorry to @iamcardib for the dumb shit that was tweeted. — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) August 13, 2022

Bella Poarch and Cardi B are Warner Music Artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.