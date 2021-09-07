All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music saw some energetic releases that previewed new eras of music. Charli XCX dropped her first solo single of the year, Rosalía returned with a hip-swinging tune, and Finneas offered another look at his upcoming LP. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Charli XCX — “Good Ones” Charli XCX officially kicked off a new era of music with the driving pop tune “Good Ones.” The singer uses the track as an opportunity to showcases her far-reaching vocal range, trading in the hyperpop heard on her last album How I’m Feeling Now for a more bubblegum pop sound. “The first single of my new chapter embraces all that my life has to offer in today’s world — fame, glamour, inner demons, and global hits,” Charli said about the track in a statement. Rosalía, Tokischa — “Linda” International pop star Rosalía teamed up with Dominican musician Tokischa this week for the irresistible collaboration “Linda.” Inspired by dembow and flamenco genres of music, the two singers’ rapid-fire lyrical delivery is accompanied by an infectious beat on rhythmic track.

Finneas — “The 90s” Finneas gave his fans another preview of his upcoming debut album Optimist this week with the cerebral pop number “The 90s.” The slow-burning tune starts off as a tender reflection on fame in the era of the internet, picking up speed before a full-on EDM beat drops at the bridge. Camila Cabello — “Million To One” Camila Cabello‘s new movie Cinderella debuted on Amazon Prime this week, featuring the original song “Million To One.” The fluttering tune shows off Cabello’s powerhouse vocals, urging listeners that overcoming obstacles to achieve your dreams happens with unfettered persistence.

Little Mix — “Love (Sweet Love)” Pop group Little Mix returned this week to fire off an empowering tune about self love. The now-trio’s new track “Love (Sweet Love)” details the importance of focusing your energy on pampering yourself over a pumped-up beat. LANY — “Ex I Never Had” LA trio LANY continue their streak of swooning pop anthems with the newly released album gg bb xx. LANY capped off the album rollout with the shimmering single “Ex I Never Had,” detailing a toxic relationship over a rolling, euphoric beat.

Jhay Cortez, Anuel AA — “Ley Seca” Reggaeton superstars Jhay Cortez and Anuel AA teamed up for the fresh new single “Ley Seca” this week. Already racking up millions of streams, the laid-back single shows Cortez at his best, finding the perfect medium between a expressive Reggaeton track and a lo-fi pop tune. The song arrives on the Puerto Rican rapper’s anticipated album Timelezz, which sees collaborations with the likes of Myke Towers and Skrillex. Priya Ragu — “Lockdown” Trailblazer Priya Ragu pulls from her Sri Lankan roots and love of ’90s R&B for her captivating debut mixtape Damnshestamil. The project includes her shimmering single “Lockdown,” which was written during a time where she felt isolated from those around her. “This is the most pure and sacred work that I have ever put out into the world,” Ragu says about her mixtape. “I’ve carried it within me for a very long time until I found a way to translate it into these songs.