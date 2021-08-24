All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music saw some highly anticipated releases. Lorde officially dropped her LP Solar Power, Shawn Mendes returned with a summer-ready tune, and Ed Sheeran continued his new era of music with a tender single. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Lorde — “Big Star” This week, Lorde finally shared her album Solar Power, her first LP in four years. Most of the album sees Lorde rejecting her pop star status, but it also includes the wistful tune “Big Star.” The song shows Lorde at her most classic self, delivering a tender ballad with heart-tugging lyrics. The song was actually written as an ode to her late dog Pearl, who ended up passing in 2019. Shawn Mendes, Tainy — “Summer Of Love” The last we heard from Shawn Mendes, he had released his LP Wonder. Now returning for his first new track of the year, the singer teamed up with reggaeton producer Tainy for the perfectly beachy tune “Summer Of Love.” Tainy contributed a thumping beat the the single as Mendes shares some romantic reflections on his latest fling.

Ed Sheeran — “Visiting Hours” It’s been a few weeks since Ed Sheeran officially kicked off a new era of music with his dance-ready song “Bad Habits.” Now, the singer goes back to his acoustic roots with the emotional song “Visiting Hours.” The single was Sheeran’s way of announcing his upcoming studio album = (pronounced Equals). “= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” he said about the LP. “My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.” Skrillex, Justin Bieber — “Don’t Go” Feat. Don Toliver Justin Bieber may have just released his No. 1 album Justice, but he’s already back for more. The singer teamed up with EDM producer Skrillex and rising rap star Don Toliver for the infectious single “Don’t Go.” The intricate production combines acoustic guitar and a network of electronic notes for a moving beat, as both Bieber and Toliver smoothly deliver lines begging their partner to stay.

James Blake — “Life Is Not The Same” James Blake continues to tease his upcoming album Friends That Will Break Your Heart with the hauntingly beautiful tune “Life Is Not The Same.” The single showcases Blake’s affecting vocals over a gently lulling beat. “The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing,” Blake said. Bakar — “The Mission” Acclaimed UK musician Bakar returned with a new single this week, showing that his buzzworthy music lives up to the hype. “The Mission” starts off slow before a thumping beat comes in as Bakar issues a reflection on the importance of holding up the next generation. “​​To me, the song is about the want and need for a better future, especially for 1st generation kids of immigrant backgrounds – telling our stories is so important,” Bakar said about the track. “I’m trying to represent and reclaim my Islamic faith for a new progressive generation. This is ultimately about peace but so often our symbols and flags have been hijacked for the wrong purposes. I see what’s happening in Kabul this week and pray for the people there.”

Remi Wolf — “Quiet On Set” Eccentric pop singer Remi Wolf officially announced her debut album Juno with two funk-foward singles. “Quiet On Set” showcases Wolf’s exuberant songwriting, name-dropping contemporary pop culture from Foushé to The Human Centipede. “As much as the song is silly and fun, it really does reflect my life and feelings at the time…overworked, manic, reckless, and childish,” Wolf said about the playful track. Boys World — “Something In The Water” Rising pop girl group Boys World continues their breakout success with the infectious single “Something In The Water.” Written by Grammy-nominated Tayla Parx, the fun-loving tune proves the five-member group are ones to watch. “‘Something in the Water’ has got such a summer feel,” the group said in a statement. “We hope our fans get a euphoric feeling when they listen to it – butterflies, happiness, excitement…whatever it might be.”