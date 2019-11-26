All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music saw some heartfelt ballads and pumped-up singles. Maggie Rogers released the first new song since her debut record, Harry Styles appeased fans with another track off his upcoming album, and Haim‘s latest single speaks to facing hardship with perseverance. Every week, Uproxx rounds up the best new releases. Listen up.

Maggie Rogers — “Love You For A Long Time” A kick drum drives “Love You For A Long Time” forward, the first single since her debut record, Heard It In A Past Life. Rogers released the song shortly after finding out she was Grammy-nominated for Best New Artist. The triumphant single features Rogers’ therapeutic vocals with the slightest hint of country twang. Harry Styles — “Watermelon Sugar” The second single off Harry Styles’ sophomore record Fine Line, “Watermelon Sugar” boasts eruptions of funky guitar riffs and a soulful brass section. The nostalgic track calls back to a distinct “summer feeling,” a sensation Styles yearns for. The singer debuted the song alongside his SNL performance.

Lewis Capaldi — “Before You Go” Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent extended edition featured three previously unreleased songs. “Before You Go” arrives on the heels of a Grammy nomination for Song Of The Year category. The track features Capaldi’s brooding vocals and honest lyrics which point to the singer’s emotional intelligence. Haim — “Hallelujah” Haim’s “Hallelujah” showcases the trio’s softer side. Though the track holds a different meaning for each Haim sister, overall the emotive track touches on the themes of love, loss, and the importance of a strong support system to survive it all. In conjunction with the single’s release, the band explained the song’s individual meaning in heartfelt social media posts.

Labrinth — “Oblivion” Feat. Sia Labrinth’s “Oblivion” marks the second collaboration with pop sensation Sia following their joint record with Diplo, LSD. A defiant string section opens the track with Labrinth’s bellowing vocals erupting after a subdued intro. A clapping beat signals the chorus as Sia’s vocals float above instrumentals. Niia — “Whatever You Got” With “Whatever You Got,” Niia announces her third record II: La Bella Vita. The dancefloor-ready track opens with melancholy piano and slowly builds to a groovy beat complete with bobbing bass and ’70s-inspired synths. Niia’s jazz background is apparent in the track, which blends contemporary lyrical delivery with old-school instrumentals.

Elah Hale — “Posters” LA-based singer Elah Hale unveils the break-up track “Posters.” A rolling beat throbs below Hale’s meditative vocals. In an upbeat chorus, Hale sings of moving on months after a relationship comes to an end. Carlie Hanson — “Side Effects” Over revved-up beat, a lovelorn Carlie Hanson sings of the physical response that comes with not being able to see the one you love. The sparkling track features Hanson’s soaring vocals over metallic synths.