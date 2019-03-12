JUCO

LSD, the collaborative project between British singer-songwriter-rapper Labrinth, Aussie pop star Sia, and American DJ-producer Diplo, finally has a release date.

The group’s self-titled LP will arrive on April 12 via Columbia. LSD will feature the previously released singles “Genius,” “Audio,” “Thunderclouds,” and “Mountains.” The album was originally slated for release in November 2018, but was delayed, which is fair, because its members have been pretty busy. Sia composed music for the 2018 Natalie Portman pop star film Vox Lux, and released a collaboration with Dolly Parton. Diplo had a hit with Ellie Goulding and Swae Lee on “Close To Me,” and is working on a record with Mark Ronson for their collaborative Silk City project. Labrinth is a prolific producer apart from his solo work, and has contributed to recent projects by The Weeknd, Mike Posner, and more.

Sia’s newest solo record, Everyday Is Christmas, was released in 2017. Diplo’s Europa EP dropped February of this year, and Labrinth’s debut LP, Electronic Earth, came out in 2012. The trio’s collab has been in the works for a long time, and it’s great to see that more new music from LSD is dropping (sorry) soon.

Labrinth, Sia, and Diplo’s LSD is out April 12 via Columbia Records.