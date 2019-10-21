On Saturday, October 19, Maggie Rogers performed at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. Everything was going well until right before the final song of the evening, when a male audience member decided to shout a sexist comment at Rogers.
While introducing her show-closing acoustic performance of “Alaska,” Rogers said that a male in the crowd yelled, “Take your top off,” and that another person added, “You cute, though.” The next day, Rogers shared a statement about the incident, in which she summarized her feelings about the situation: “i was stunned. furious. fuming. confused. and also – on a really basic level – it really hurt my feelings.” She concluded her note by writing, “i want to use this moment to be very very clear. there is no space for harassment or disrespect or degradation of any kind at my show.”
Read Rogers’ full statement below.
“every night before the alaska acoustic encore, i speak about gratitude and growth and change. it’s the most vulnerable part of the set. just me and a guitar before i say goodnight.
last night, in the middle of this speech a man yelled ‘take your top off.’ another joined in and yelled ‘you cute though’.
i was stunned. furious. fuming. confused. and also – on a really basic level – it really hurt my feelings.
i step on stage every night and give every part of me. and my community shows up every night and together, we create a safe space to amplify each other. to allow relief, to allow release. there’s a deep amount of trust there.
i step on stage every night with a deep reverence for the stage, my craft, and the privilege that is making music for my job. i’ve been writing and producing music for 10 years – my body is my greatest tool for communicating that work.
i want to use this moment to be very very clear. there is no space for harassment or disrespect or degradation of any kind at my show.
be kind to each other out there.
xx
M”
“take your top off” pic.twitter.com/pqTmWlYIQ6
— Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) October 20, 2019