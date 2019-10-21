On Saturday, October 19, Maggie Rogers performed at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. Everything was going well until right before the final song of the evening, when a male audience member decided to shout a sexist comment at Rogers.

While introducing her show-closing acoustic performance of “Alaska,” Rogers said that a male in the crowd yelled, “Take your top off,” and that another person added, “You cute, though.” The next day, Rogers shared a statement about the incident, in which she summarized her feelings about the situation: “i was stunned. furious. fuming. confused. and also – on a really basic level – it really hurt my feelings.” She concluded her note by writing, “i want to use this moment to be very very clear. there is no space for harassment or disrespect or degradation of any kind at my show.”

Read Rogers’ full statement below.