All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week was full of blessings with the long-awaited release of albums from Lizzo and Sabrina Carpenter. Along with these gems, we got news about a new Zara Larsson album, plus new singles from Maggie Rogers and Demi Lovato, previewing their new eras. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Demi Lovato — “Substance” Demi Lovato’s pop-punk direction persists with this new track “Substance,” less dark than “Skin Of My Teeth” and more interesting in a catchy rhythm and fast pace. They sound optimistic despite the dejected lyricism: “So I ask myself / ‘Am I the only one looking for substance?’ / Got high, it only left me lonely and loveless.” Maggie Rogers — “Horses” The singles from Maggie Rogers’s highly anticipated sophomore album Surrender have been previewing a dynamic record. The past tracks have been more upbeat and pop-leaning, but “Horses” showcases a twangy side. Driven by acoustic guitar, the paean is vulnerable, finding power in Rogers’s strong, gorgeous vocals preaching hope and persistence.

Finneas — “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa” “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa” by Finneas sputters and skids with mischief, telling a complicated love story. Romance comes when we least expect it; Finneas wasn’t prepared, but he accepted it anyway: “She could be the Mona Lisa / If the Mona Lisa had a prettier face / This could be heaven / If heaven was an actual place,” he quips coyly. Calvin Harris, Halsey, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams — “Stay With Me” Who expected this stacked collaboration? Halsey and Justin Timberlake? Pharrell Williams and Calvin Harris? The funky “Stay With Me” seemingly came out of nowhere, but we’re glad it’s here. At over five minutes, the song is playful and inflected with disco, shaking with an irresistible playfulness.

Omar Apollo — “Archetype” Though Omar Apollo’s debut LP Ivory already came out, he’s not done with it. He’s expanding it, and “Archetype” is one of the new tracks from this longer version. It’s as groovy and catchy as his previously released songs, and it leaves lots of room for anticipation of the other extra tracks that’ll be unleashed soon. Carly Rae Jepsen, Lewis OfMan — “Move Me” This jovial collaboration between Carly Rae Jepsen and Lewis OfMan came about when the two connected over Zoom during the pandemic. “Move Me” doesn’t sound dimmed at all my poor circumstances; it’s an uplifting earworm with a catchy melody and infectious piano, radiating hope.

Sabrina Carpenter — “Because I Liked A Boy” Sabrina Carpenter has not had an easy year after drama related to Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett. “Because I Liked A Boy” from her new album Emails I Can’t Send addresses this upfront: “Now I’m a homewrecker / I’m a slut / I got death threats / Filling up semi-trucks.” It’s a wake-up call for all the people online who’ve been acting like she’s not human; also, it’s just an addictive tune. Lizzo — “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” Lizzo’s new album Special is packed with bangers, but “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” takes on more vulnerable topics while still retaining a bright, upbeat sonic palette. She speculates, “How am I supposed to love somebody else? / When I don’t like myself?” She makes it clear, though, that she wants to overcome these obstacles, and the key change toward the end provides an extra layer of optimism.