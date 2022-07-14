Maggie Rogers Unleashes The Powerful Single ‘Horses’

Pop wunderkind Maggie Rogers, after graduating from Harvard, is preparing for the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album Surrender to follow her breakthrough debut Heard It In A Past Life. After releasing the confident anthems “That’s Where I Am” and “Want Want,” she’s back today with “Horses.”

The twangy track has the texture of an old-timey folk ballad with detailed, moving lyrics off the bat: “Watch you go / Cross the street / Like a dream out my window / Sucking nicotine down my throat / Thinking of you giving head,” she intones. It also has the kind of wisdom you’d expect from those type of songs: “But the truth about drеams / Is they’re a feeling that meets you in between / What you want and what you really need.” Her vocals are stronger than ever.

About her recent single “Want Want,” the singer said, “‘Want Want’ started in Maine during the pandemic in a small studio assembled over my parents’ garage. I wrote and produced it with my old bandmate, Del Water Gap. It was really just about the fun of it all. Some bubblegum world to escape to in the middle of the isolation and darkness.”

Listen to “Horses” above.

Surrender is out 7/29 via Capitol. Pre-save it here.