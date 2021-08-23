Rising star The Kid Laroi recently made history as the first Australian artist to go No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 40 years for his Justin Bieber collaboration “Stay.” Now continuing the streak, “Stay” remains at No. 1 for a third week in a row.

The Billboard Hot 100 chart dated August 28 was released Monday, showing a lot of familiar names. According to Billboard, “Stay” gained 51.3 million radio airplay impressions, 32.7 million US streams, and 14,400 downloads this week, up an impressive 14 percent from the week prior. While “Stay” continued to hover at No. 1, Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” jumped from No. 3 to No. 2, switching places with Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good For U.”

This week also saw Lizzo’s “Rumors” make its chart debut this week. The Cardi B-featuring track landed at No. 4 on the Hot 100, earning the singer her third-ever top ten track, following “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell.” For Cardi, “Rumors” is her tenth top ten single, which includes five No. 1 tracks. “Rumors” debuted with 30.1 million radio impressions, 20.9 million streams, and 25,200 physical and digital sales.

Lizzo shared the news of her “Rumors” success on Twitter, writing, “I calmed down & I’m locked in.. AND MY RECORDS LIVE IN THE TOP TEN.” Continuing her celebration, Lizzo graced her Twitter followers with a photo of her butt as a thank-you to her fans.

