Getty Image/Ralph Ordaz
Pop

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

TwitterContributing Writer

This week in pop music saw some euphoric releases. Lizzo and Cardi B teamed up to shut down “Rumors,” Charli XCX and Saweetie linked with two DJs for a pumped-up tune, and Elton John and Dua Lipa shared a thumping remix to their joint track.

Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Lizzo, Cardi B — “Rumors”

This week, Lizzo returned with the highly-anticipated track “Rumors,” her first new track in nearly two years. The song is a playful kiss-off to haters on the internet, with Lizzo dispelling negative comments about her body and personal relationships over a triumphant chorus.

Elton John, Dua Lipa — “Cold Heart” (Pnau Remix)

Elton John is known to keep a eye out for the next generation of talented songwriters, which is why he enlisted Dua Lipa for the endearing collaboration “Cold Heart.” This week, Australian trio Pnau took on a remix of the song, inflicting it with a disco-twinged beat while incorporating parts of John’s most recognizable tracks.

Joel Corry x Jax Jones — “Out Out” Feat. Charli XCX, Saweetie

Now that clubs are reopen, Charli XCX is here to serve up a hit that’s perfect for dancefloors everywhere. The pop singer teamed up with Saweetie and UK DJs Joel Corry and Jax Jones for the carefree tune “Out Out.” A pounding bass lends a backbone to the song, while Saweetie and Charli XCX deliver insouciant lyrics about the perfect night out.

Sub Urban, Bella Poarch — “Inferno”

TikTok star Bella Poarch recently pivoted towards a music career with her debut single “Build A B*tch,” and she’s now back for more. Collaborating with rising alt-pop musician Sub Urban, the two beckon listeners into their fiery world with the striking new tune “Inferno.” The jaunty track shows off Poarch’s stunning vocals over a sizzling beat as she sings boastful verses about turning up the heat.

Magdalena Bay — “Secrets (Your Fire)”

LA-based electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay are gearing up for the release of their debut album Mercurial World with a handful of synth-heavy singles. “Secrets (Your Fire)” is their latest, displaying the group’s knack for penning cerebral pop hits. About the song, Magdalena Bay said: “’Secrets’ is about interconnectivity, privacy, and digital anxiety. It’s also about a need to keep sharing, to keep giving up more and more of yourself to faceless strangers in the hopes of making friends or fans.”

Still Woozy — “These Days”

Portland-based producer Still Woozy released his debut LP If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is after sharing a slew of addictive singles. His tender ballad “These Days,” arrived on the album as a shuffling and reflective tune about not giving up. About the project as a whole, Still Woozy said: “Each song is expressing a different part of my palette, something I couldn’t do if I was just putting out single after single. It gave me the freedom and confidence to explore more than I ever have.”

Jungle — “All Of The Time”

Acclaimed electronic duo Jungle dropped their LP Loving In Stereo this week, including the outrageously blissful track “All Of The Time.” The song offers a snapshot of the dance-ready album as a whole, combining languid vocals with an addictive beat to craft an on-repeat, freeing tune.

Blackbear — “Alone In A Room Full Of People”

Prolific songwriter Blackbear dropped his anticipated six-track EP Misery Lake this week, showcasing his honest-yet-edgy sound. The EP delivered the new song “Alone In A Room Full Of People,” a vulnerable tune about the painful process of getting over an ex.

Chelsea Cutler — “You Can Have It”

Platinum-certified songwriter Chelsea Cutler returned this week with the sun-soaked track “You Can Have It.” Armed with an acoustic guitar, Cutler leans on a rhythmic lyrical delivery to detail a week of endless fun. Speaking about her inspiration on the track, Cutler said: “It’s about embracing your confidence in a relationship as a woman. There aren’t a lot of songs from a female perspective that come from a place of dominance. I don’t have a lot of lighthearted music either, but it was important for me to do something super beachy and fun.”

Mia Rodriguez — “Billion Dollar B*tch” Feat. Yung Baby Tate

Australian pop sensation Mia Rodriguez knows her worth with her latest single “Billion Dollar B*tch.” With a deliciously-heavy bassline, Rodriguez and rapper Yung Baby Tate fire off swaggering lyrics about building their own hype. “Billion Dollar B*tch is about being self-confident and knowing your worth, but at the same time, being a bit self-indulgent and giving into bad habits,” Rodriguez said about the song.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×