Lizzo, Cardi B — “Rumors” This week, Lizzo returned with the highly-anticipated track “Rumors,” her first new track in nearly two years. The song is a playful kiss-off to haters on the internet, with Lizzo dispelling negative comments about her body and personal relationships over a triumphant chorus. Elton John, Dua Lipa — “Cold Heart” (Pnau Remix) Elton John is known to keep a eye out for the next generation of talented songwriters, which is why he enlisted Dua Lipa for the endearing collaboration “Cold Heart.” This week, Australian trio Pnau took on a remix of the song, inflicting it with a disco-twinged beat while incorporating parts of John’s most recognizable tracks.

Joel Corry x Jax Jones — “Out Out” Feat. Charli XCX, Saweetie Now that clubs are reopen, Charli XCX is here to serve up a hit that’s perfect for dancefloors everywhere. The pop singer teamed up with Saweetie and UK DJs Joel Corry and Jax Jones for the carefree tune “Out Out.” A pounding bass lends a backbone to the song, while Saweetie and Charli XCX deliver insouciant lyrics about the perfect night out. Sub Urban, Bella Poarch — “Inferno” TikTok star Bella Poarch recently pivoted towards a music career with her debut single “Build A B*tch,” and she’s now back for more. Collaborating with rising alt-pop musician Sub Urban, the two beckon listeners into their fiery world with the striking new tune “Inferno.” The jaunty track shows off Poarch’s stunning vocals over a sizzling beat as she sings boastful verses about turning up the heat.

Magdalena Bay — “Secrets (Your Fire)” LA-based electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay are gearing up for the release of their debut album Mercurial World with a handful of synth-heavy singles. “Secrets (Your Fire)” is their latest, displaying the group’s knack for penning cerebral pop hits. About the song, Magdalena Bay said: “’Secrets’ is about interconnectivity, privacy, and digital anxiety. It’s also about a need to keep sharing, to keep giving up more and more of yourself to faceless strangers in the hopes of making friends or fans.” Still Woozy — “These Days” Portland-based producer Still Woozy released his debut LP If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is after sharing a slew of addictive singles. His tender ballad “These Days,” arrived on the album as a shuffling and reflective tune about not giving up. About the project as a whole, Still Woozy said: “Each song is expressing a different part of my palette, something I couldn’t do if I was just putting out single after single. It gave me the freedom and confidence to explore more than I ever have.”

Jungle — “All Of The Time” Acclaimed electronic duo Jungle dropped their LP Loving In Stereo this week, including the outrageously blissful track “All Of The Time.” The song offers a snapshot of the dance-ready album as a whole, combining languid vocals with an addictive beat to craft an on-repeat, freeing tune. Blackbear — “Alone In A Room Full Of People” Prolific songwriter Blackbear dropped his anticipated six-track EP Misery Lake this week, showcasing his honest-yet-edgy sound. The EP delivered the new song “Alone In A Room Full Of People,” a vulnerable tune about the painful process of getting over an ex.