This week in pop music saw some euphoric releases. Lizzo and Cardi B teamed up to shut down “Rumors,” Charli XCX and Saweetie linked with two DJs for a pumped-up tune, and Elton John and Dua Lipa shared a thumping remix to their joint track.
Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.
Lizzo, Cardi B — “Rumors”
This week, Lizzo returned with the highly-anticipated track “Rumors,” her first new track in nearly two years. The song is a playful kiss-off to haters on the internet, with Lizzo dispelling negative comments about her body and personal relationships over a triumphant chorus.
Elton John, Dua Lipa — “Cold Heart” (Pnau Remix)
Elton John is known to keep a eye out for the next generation of talented songwriters, which is why he enlisted Dua Lipa for the endearing collaboration “Cold Heart.” This week, Australian trio Pnau took on a remix of the song, inflicting it with a disco-twinged beat while incorporating parts of John’s most recognizable tracks.
Joel Corry x Jax Jones — “Out Out” Feat. Charli XCX, Saweetie
Now that clubs are reopen, Charli XCX is here to serve up a hit that’s perfect for dancefloors everywhere. The pop singer teamed up with Saweetie and UK DJs Joel Corry and Jax Jones for the carefree tune “Out Out.” A pounding bass lends a backbone to the song, while Saweetie and Charli XCX deliver insouciant lyrics about the perfect night out.
Sub Urban, Bella Poarch — “Inferno”
TikTok star Bella Poarch recently pivoted towards a music career with her debut single “Build A B*tch,” and she’s now back for more. Collaborating with rising alt-pop musician Sub Urban, the two beckon listeners into their fiery world with the striking new tune “Inferno.” The jaunty track shows off Poarch’s stunning vocals over a sizzling beat as she sings boastful verses about turning up the heat.
Magdalena Bay — “Secrets (Your Fire)”
LA-based electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay are gearing up for the release of their debut album Mercurial World with a handful of synth-heavy singles. “Secrets (Your Fire)” is their latest, displaying the group’s knack for penning cerebral pop hits. About the song, Magdalena Bay said: “’Secrets’ is about interconnectivity, privacy, and digital anxiety. It’s also about a need to keep sharing, to keep giving up more and more of yourself to faceless strangers in the hopes of making friends or fans.”
Still Woozy — “These Days”
Portland-based producer Still Woozy released his debut LP If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is after sharing a slew of addictive singles. His tender ballad “These Days,” arrived on the album as a shuffling and reflective tune about not giving up. About the project as a whole, Still Woozy said: “Each song is expressing a different part of my palette, something I couldn’t do if I was just putting out single after single. It gave me the freedom and confidence to explore more than I ever have.”
Jungle — “All Of The Time”
Acclaimed electronic duo Jungle dropped their LP Loving In Stereo this week, including the outrageously blissful track “All Of The Time.” The song offers a snapshot of the dance-ready album as a whole, combining languid vocals with an addictive beat to craft an on-repeat, freeing tune.
Blackbear — “Alone In A Room Full Of People”
Prolific songwriter Blackbear dropped his anticipated six-track EP Misery Lake this week, showcasing his honest-yet-edgy sound. The EP delivered the new song “Alone In A Room Full Of People,” a vulnerable tune about the painful process of getting over an ex.
Chelsea Cutler — “You Can Have It”
Platinum-certified songwriter Chelsea Cutler returned this week with the sun-soaked track “You Can Have It.” Armed with an acoustic guitar, Cutler leans on a rhythmic lyrical delivery to detail a week of endless fun. Speaking about her inspiration on the track, Cutler said: “It’s about embracing your confidence in a relationship as a woman. There aren’t a lot of songs from a female perspective that come from a place of dominance. I don’t have a lot of lighthearted music either, but it was important for me to do something super beachy and fun.”
Mia Rodriguez — “Billion Dollar B*tch” Feat. Yung Baby Tate
Australian pop sensation Mia Rodriguez knows her worth with her latest single “Billion Dollar B*tch.” With a deliciously-heavy bassline, Rodriguez and rapper Yung Baby Tate fire off swaggering lyrics about building their own hype. “Billion Dollar B*tch is about being self-confident and knowing your worth, but at the same time, being a bit self-indulgent and giving into bad habits,” Rodriguez said about the song.
Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.