All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Music’s biggest night, the 2023 Grammys, took place over the weekend. We laughed. Some of us might have cried. We watched our faves get awards, as well as some major snubs… However, with the sights now set on the future, any of the artists on this week’s pop roundup could very well be in the running for next year’s nominations. Check out Uproxx’s roundup of this week’s Best New Pop music below.

Raye — “Oscar Winning Tears” After Raye’s debut album was held back by her record label for seven years, she made the bold decision to go independent — and it has paid off immensely. Building on the popularity of the viral hit “Escapism,” her new record, My 21st Century Blues, opens with an introduction that leads into “Oscar Winning Tears.” When the song starts, Raye breaks the third wall by narrating to the crowd about what’s to come. What follows is a dramatic ballad that is one of the best representations of her lyrical and vocal range. PinkPantheress, Ice Spice — “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” As PinkPantheress and Ice Spice are two of the most popular current stars on social media, their collab for the remix, “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” truly feels like fate. It was bound to happen at some time, bridging Twitter and TikTok, as fans have dubbed it “this generation’s Telephone,” referencing the groundbreaking Beyoncé and Lady Gaga union. And hey, who doesn’t love just being around your best friend and dissing fake men?

Karol G — “X Si Volvemos” Karol G’s new song, “X Si Volvemos,” is a fiery collaboration with Romeo Santos, as the two sing about being toxic exes that can’t help but return to each other. It’s also going to be included on her eventual new album, Mañana Será Bonito, which she has teased will be coming “soon.” Anne-Marie — “Sad B*tch” “This ain’t another sad girl anthem,” Anne-Marie greets listeners on her new song. Despite the title, this is a party anthem for the bad b*tches, as she points out that being anything other than that is “so last year.” If 2023 is for going out with your friends and giving table-dancing-energy, we’re here for it.

Lizzy McAlpine — “Hold On” Lizzy McAlpine’s “Hold On” is the calming-but-somber new title theme song for Apple TV+’s Dear Edward. After dropping her acclaimed 2022 album, Five Seconds Flat, McAlpine is set to head out on tour starting in April — giving fans a possible opportunity to hear this recent release. Maluma – “La Fórmula” Another collab on this week’s list, Maluma and Marc Anthony — two of Latin music’s biggest stars — try to find the remedy to forgetting a past love on “La Fórmula.” Although the instrumental starts out somewhat slow, once the beat kicks in, it doubles by giving a sense of optimism to the song.

Faye Fantarrow – “Awol” Faye Fantarrow’s “Awol” is a brilliant, creative blend of folk and blues, as she plays a peaceful acoustic guitar on the track. “Life very rarely goes to plan, but the plan was always to write, sing and perform and I’ve been lucky to be able to do that,” she shared. “‘AWOL’ is the title track from my forthcoming EP, which I am so proud of and the fantastic opportunity I was given to work and record with Dave Stewart will be forever special to me.” Annie DiRusso – “Emerson” “Being home turns me back into who I was- a past self,” Annie DiRusso said of “Emerson,” her emotional dive into struggling with regressing and getting older. “The lines can get so blurred between the person you’ve become, the person you used to be, and the person you want to be. The thread that ties them all together is that you can only ever be exactly who you are. This realization can be so limiting while also so liberating.”