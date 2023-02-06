All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw PinkPantheress and Ice Spice link up and Yves Tumor start a new era. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters. Also find our Uproxx HQ Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly with the best new music, at the end of this post.

PinkPantheress and Ice Spice — “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice are two of the most meteorically rising stars of the past few years, so it makes sense that they’d link up on something. They did last week on “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” a new take on PinkPantheress’ tune that sees Ice’s laid-back style play well with the upbeat song. GloRilla — “Internet Trolls” Online haters are a real consideration for high-profile musicians these days, and GloRilla gave them a piece of her mind on “Internet Trolls.” She says on the track, “Sometimes, I think they be forgettin’ the internet a fairytale / Teach that n**** for the people, but in person, he a b*tch / They be gangster on the booth, but in them papers be a snitch.”

Caroline Polachek — “Blood And Butter” Polachek unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You last week, including a song featuring Grimes and Dido. Beyond that, though, Polachek is on her own, like on new single “Blood And Butter,” on which she continues testing boundaries with off-kilter percussion and even some bagpipes. Skrillex and Nai Barghouti — “Xena” Skrillex has been getting after it this year, with new releases seemingly every week. That includes last week, when he dropped the Nai Barghouti collaboration “Xena,” of which Uproxx’s Lexi Lane notes, “Barghouti’s sole vocals open the song before the fierce electronic beat is added as a layer — and then eventually gets an instrumental break to shine.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra — “Layla” Unknown Mortal Orchestra is currently readying V, which will be their first album in about four-and-a-half years when it comes out next month. They announced the double-LP last week, when they also shared “Layla,” a breezy number that pulls influence from Hawaiian music. Yves Tumor — “Echolalia” Yves Tumor is approaching Fiona Apple territory with the title of his newly announced album, Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds). Uproxx’s Alex Gonzalez describes the new, more concisely titled single “Echolalia” as “a dreamy, psychedelic track on which he recalls an intoxicating love.”

Lil Keed — “Long Way To Go” It’s been nearly a year since Lil Keed died at 24 years old in 2022. At the time, he was on the rise and working on a new album, and now, some posthumous material is making its way out into the world. “Long Way To Go” was shared last week, and in a statement, his mother said, “This song holds a special place in my heart and as you guys will see it will reflect on many aspects of Keed’s journey here on Earth.” NLE Choppa — “Champions” The mood in Memphis is sour right now following the death of Tyre Nichols, and Memphis native NLE Choppa is taking action, like when he led a recent peaceful protest. He also addressed the situation on “Champions,” on which he raps, “I hate to struggle but it make me harder / I made it far but I wanna go farther / This not for me / This for my son and my daughter / My family tree in that order.”