All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in the best new pop music saw some captivating collaborations. Selena Gomez teamed up with Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro, FKA Twigs was tapped by producers Fred Again and Headie One, and Marshmello worked on a joyous tune with Benny Blanco and Vance Joy. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop music. Listen up.

Selena Gomez — “Baila Conmigo” Feat. Rauw Alejandro After officially announcing her Spanish-language EP Revolución, Selena Gomez has shared her project’s second track. “Baila Conmigo” is more upbeat compared to her latest single, featuring hip-shaking, reggaeton-inspired instrumentals and Gomez’s flirtatious lyrical delivery. Fred Again, FKA Twigs, Headie One — “Don’t Judge Me” Last year, Fred Again and Headie One released the abbreviated interlude “Told” featuring FKA Twigs‘ vocals, but they decided to revisit the track this week. Expanding on the interlude’s sound, the short track was lengthened into an enthralling single.

Benny Blanco, Marshmello — “You” Feat. Vance Joy Vance Joy is known for his folksy breakout tune “Riptide,” but this week, the Australian songwriter pivoted to pop. Joining Marshmello and Benny Blanco, Vance Joy belts out a carefree tune which praises the feeling of falling in love. Anitta — “Loco” The last we heard from Brazilian pop star Anitta, she was lending her vocals on a playful track with Cardi B. Now, Anitta has returned with all her charm to share “Loco,” her first single of the new year. Over an infectiously rhythmic beat, “Loco” sees Anitta delivering her seductive verses with ease.

Porter Robinson — “Look At The Sky” Last year, Porter Robinson began teasing his first album in six years. Now, the singer has offered another preview of his upcoming LP Nuture with a joyful single. “‘Look at the Sky is fundamentally a song about hope,” Porter said about the song. “There’s no shortage of fuel for despair, but you can’t take meaningful action to improve things if you don’t have some belief that things might get better. That’s what hope is, and I think it’s an emotion worth nourishing.” JoJo — “American Mood” This week, JoJo pivoted from her soaring pop singles to deliver a more folksy tune, “American Mood.” She actually penned the track song a few years ago, but it’s taken on a new meaning as time goes by. In the spirit of giving back, she will be donating all proceeds from “American Mood” to the I Have A Dream Foundation.

Joshua Bassett — "Only A Matter Of Time" Disney star Joshua Bassett served-up another breakup tune this week with his new single "Only A Matter Of Time." Speaking about the track, Bassett said: "I wrote this song in the summer of 2020 in a moment in time where social media was bringing a lot of darkness to my life. It was healing to put my phone down, turn off the noise and just write. There's good that comes from social media, but it's also become a place where people can say anything about anyone, no matter how false or damaging with no accountability." Clairo — "Just For Today" As quarantine persists, many are struggling with mental heath issues. Clairo knows this all too well, and she wants her listeners to know they're not alone. Sharing the phone-recorded acoustic track "Just For Today" to Instagram, Clairo said: "not sure about you, but my mental health has taken a major dip since quarantine started- at times I feel like i've never felt worse. new medication, hotlines, and one scheduled appointment with a psychiatrist later and i'm feeling more like myself again. I wrote this last night and i feel there's no real reason I should hold onto it."