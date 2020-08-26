After his breakout debut Worlds in 2014, Porter Robinson remained quiet. That is, until this January when the singer returned with his first new music in six years. Robinson ushered in a new era with the wistful track “Get Your Wish.” After dropping “Something Comforting” in March, Robinson returns once again with the airy single “Mirror.”

The new single boasts glitchy melodies and moves fluidly between lulling piano and a driving beat. Much like the rest of his catalog, Robinson distorts his vocal track, taking it to brand-new heights.

In a statement about the track, Robinson said it’s a reflection about being his own worst critic:

“‘Mirror’ is a song about the costs of being hard on yourself. We all have these avatars that we give to our critical inner voices – we might imagine a scornful parent telling us we’ll fail, or a critic telling us our work comes up short, or a society telling us that we aren’t good enough – it’s about recognizing that most of this criticism is self-inflicted. For years, I was imagining the worst thing a critic might say about my music and looking at my own work as negatively as possible as a way to protect myself from criticism, but it never once served me. My hope is that other people can overcome this same kind of shame – it can be really liberating to recognize that most of the time, we’re only letting our own thoughts get in the way, and we can do something about it.”

Listen to “Mirror” above.