Cardi B Announces That Her New Single ‘Up’ Is Arriving This Week

The last single Cardi B released was in August, and it was a biggie: “WAP,” her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, went on to break the internet, swiftly debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and became the most-Googled term of the year. Fans have been patiently (and not so patiently) awaiting new music from the rapper since. After teasing a special “announcement” Sunday evening, Cardi has finally shared details about her next single — and you don’t have to wait long to hear it.

Cardi took to social media to share the exciting news: Her next single “Up” is debuting on Friday. The song is going to be available on streaming services, as well as in the form of a limited-edition CD, which Cardi is making available for pre-order alongside the single’s debut.

“UP this Friday pre-order the limited edition CD here – https://t.co/cRse0u318k – Starts shipping out on FRIDAY!!! pic.twitter.com/sDz6sdsYAX — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 2, 2021

Ahead of the single’s announcement, Cardi revealed how costly it has been for her team to maintain productivity during the pandemic. Not only does she get COVID-tested about four times a week, but she also has to pay for regular tests for her glam team as well, which cost about $250 each. After releasing the video alongside her song “WAP,” Cardi also said she spent nearly $100,000 on COVID tests for the entire crew.

