Cardi B Announces That Her New Single ‘Up’ Is Arriving This Week

The last single Cardi B released was in August, and it was a biggie: “WAP,” her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, went on to break the internet, swiftly debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and became the most-Googled term of the year. Fans have been patiently (and not so patiently) awaiting new music from the rapper since. After teasing a special “announcement” Sunday evening, Cardi has finally shared details about her next single — and you don’t have to wait long to hear it.

Cardi took to social media to share the exciting news: Her next single “Up” is debuting on Friday. The song is going to be available on streaming services, as well as in the form of a limited-edition CD, which Cardi is making available for pre-order alongside the single’s debut.

Ahead of the single’s announcement, Cardi revealed how costly it has been for her team to maintain productivity during the pandemic. Not only does she get COVID-tested about four times a week, but she also has to pay for regular tests for her glam team as well, which cost about $250 each. After releasing the video alongside her song “WAP,” Cardi also said she spent nearly $100,000 on COVID tests for the entire crew.

