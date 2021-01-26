All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in the best new pop music saw some electric releases from stars and up-and-coming artists alike. Billie Eilish and Rosalía teamed up for a slow-burning tune, Sabrina Carpenter shirked critics in a carefree single, and Ellie Goulding hopped on a song with Mark Ronson and Diplo. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop music. Listen up.

Billie Eilish — “Lo Vas A Olividar” Feat. Rosalía After months of teasing, Billie Eilish and Rosalía‘s “Lo Vas A Olividar” collaboration is finally here and it’s earned Uproxx’s best new pop stamp of approval. The single is relatively stripped-down compared to both of the singers’ recent offerings, featuring atmospheric synths which craft a wide-open space for their somber musings. Sabrina Carpenter — “Skin” A few weeks ago, Olivia Rodrigo penned her debut single “Drivers License,” which was seemingly taking a dig at her ex and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star and his new muse Sabrina Carpenter. The song opened the flood gates for pop diss tracks, and Carpenter has finally responded with her own. It features a fluttering beat alongside lyrics about not letting others get under her skin.

Silk City — “New Love” Feat. Ellie Goulding Silk City, the Grammy-winning duo of Diplo and Mark Ronson, returned with their first song since 2018. Tapping Ellie Goulding, the trio served up the catchy song “New Love.” “The song is about losing yourself on your own, not needing to be seen, knowing that the one that got away could be just as happy as this too,” Goulding said about the collaboration. “The main concept is dancing on your own not needing to be seen.” Griff — “Black Hole” Pop up-and-comer Griff penned the shuffling anthem “Black Hole” this week, underscored by moody synths and her far-reaching vocals. “I wrote this song as a bittersweet heartbreak track,” Griff said of the track. “I actually love how melodramatic it is, as there’s obviously not ‘a big black hole where my heart used to be,’ but the melodrama of the lyrics – over a really interesting beat – keeps the song fun, and not too serious.”

Elio — “Charger” Electropop songwriter Elio released the 7-track EP Can You Feel Me Now? and on it arrived the irresistible tune “Charger.” Along with her stunning track “Charger,” the EP’s songs were penned at different stages in Elio’s life. “I feel like writing this EP has been such a journey for me,” she said of the project. Kali — “Lucy” At just 16-year-old, Kali already knows how to craft a bouyant earworm. “Lucy” officially announces Kali’s debut EP Circles, boasting cascading synths and Kali’s earnest-yet-upbeat delivery.

Wylde — “Castles” LA-based singer Wylde released her debut EP Castles this week. Following the project’s release, Wylde spoke to Uproxx about her EP. “All of the songs were inspired by the realizations and discoveries that made me grow as a person,” she said. “The lyrics are very introspective and the theme behind most of these songs is self-transformation.” Glaive — “Cloak N Dagger” North Carolina-based artist Glaive first started making music during quarantine, expeditiously gaining a cult following with his SoundCloud uploads. After releasing the 2020 EP Cypress, Glaive shares his first new music of 2021 with the driving track “Cloak N Dagger.”