All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week was dominated by the uncertainty of the election, but pop musicians were still hard at work on the best new pop music. Latin superstar Maluma tapped The Weeknd for a chilled-out remix, Benee gave another teaser of her upcoming debut album, and Kim Petras joined a virtual K-Pop group for a buoyant tune. Each week, Uproxx rounds up some of the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Maluma — “Hawaí (Remix)” Feat. The Weeknd Colombian singer Maluma earned Uproxx’s best new pop stamp of approval this week when he called upon The Weeknd for a slow-burning remix of his lovelorn single “Hawaí.” About the song, Maluma recently said: “This is one of my favorite tracks. […] It was one of the few songs I recorded before COVID. And it’s a very real song, very from the heart, with good lyrics, and good content. Truth is, I get bored of the same old reggaeton. It’s good to add lyrical content to the songs.” Benee — “Happen To Me” Breakout New Zealand singer Benee is just a week away from releasing her debut album, Hey U, X. The singer has already offered a handful of singles as a preview for her anticipated effort and this week, Benee returned once again with the earnest song “Happen To Me.” Over watery guitar tones, Benee sings of her anxiety and depression manifesting in irrational fears, like a worry that she’ll prematurely pass in a plane crash and or get caught in a spontaneous fire.

K/DA — “Villain” Feat. Kim Petras, Madison Beer K/DA is a virtual K-Pop group composed of four characters in the popular video game League Of Legends and this week, the four digital singers were joined by Kim Petras. In their electrifying tune, Petras and her fellow pop stars sing of playing mind games in a relationship. Monsta X — “Love Killa” K/DA weren’t the only K-Pop group to release music this week. Highly-prolific boy band Monsta X shared Fatal Love this week, their third project released this year alone. The record arrived with the irresistible track “Love Killa,” which sees the six-piece showing off their dark side over a twisted beat.

Amy Allen x Pink Sweat$ — “What A Time To Be Alive” While Amy Allen has spent a good portion of her musical career behind the scenes writing recognizable pop tunes for some of today’s biggest stars like Harry Styles and Selena Gomez, the singer has recently begun pivoting to her solo career. Tapping Pink Sweat$ for the soulful tune “What A Time To Be Alive,” Allen said: “This song is a call to action and a cry for help. It’s a song about what we’re leaving to future generations, asking what we’re doing to ensure a more beautiful, more safe and more sustainable planet.” Baby Queen — “Want Me” After signaling the beginning to a strong career with a handful of early singles, UK’s Baby Queen has finally released her debut EP Medicine. “I started to write bitterly about the world that I had perceived whilst being here in London, and the way that it had changed me, and the narcissist I had become,” she said about her inspirations. “I got obsessed with these identities that we cultivate online; the front stage self and the backstage self, who you actually are and who you pretend to be.”

Little Mix — “Confetti” Pop group Little Mix are no strangers to crafting effortlessly-catchy tunes and this week, the four-piece added even more effervescent songs to their catalog with their sixth studio album Confetti. The record is filled with accessible bops and the shimmering title track is no exception as the song stands as a showcase of each singers’ powerhouse vocals. Faouzia — “Minefields” Feat. John Legend Though Faouzia has yet to release a full-length project, the singer has already caught the attention of many big names in music. This week, the singer released the heart-tugging John Legend collaboration “Minefields,” which also features Charlie Puth on piano. “I’d love for listeners to get what they need from my voice,” Faouzia said in a statement. “If they feel healed or happy, that would be amazing. I hope it’s a safe place for them. I’m just a normal girl trying to be the best version of myself and help others do the same. I care a lot.”