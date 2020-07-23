Not only is Australian icon Kylie Minogue affectionately know as the “Princess of Pop,” but she’s also the highest-selling female Australian artist of all time and has been awarded a number of accolades. While she’s known for her disco-adjacent pop, the singer won’t let shuttered clubs keep her from sharing dancefloor-ready bangers. Kylie made a shimmering return Thursday with the effervescent lead single “Say Something,” which heralds her upcoming album Disco.

Disco impressively marks Kylie’s 15th studio record and follows her 2018 effort Golden, which rose to No. 1 in both Australia and the UK. With “Say Something,” Kylie continues her signature electro-pop sound while refining the single’s intricately-layered textures. The song was recorded with longtime-producer Biff Stannard, who is known for co-writing the Spice Girls hit “Wannabe.”

The single opens with diluted synths, which drop into a funky, bass-forward hook. While the song was written months ago, its message takes on a whole new meaning in light of the pandemic. Kylie sings of the ways in which love can cross all boundaries, even if the distance seems insurmountable. “We’re a million miles apart in a thousand ways / Love is love it never ends, can we all be as one again?” Kylie sings.

Listen to “Say Something” above.

Disco is out 11/6 via BMG. Pre-order it here.