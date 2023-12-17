In the final Saturday Night Live episode of 2023, Billie Eilish made a TK return as tonight’s musical guest. During her first performance of the night, the prolific recording artist delivered a TK rendition of her Barbie soundtrack anthem, “What Was I Made For?”

While on stage, Eilish delivered hauntingly beautiful vocals — surpassing the forlornness and intimacy of the studio recording. She was joined by her brother, Finneas, whose piano accompaniment made the song all the more personal.

Midway through the song, clips from Eilish and Finneas’ family home videos played in a montage in the background, showing footage from her childhood, juxtaposed as Eilish ponders her existence through song.

It’s been a while since Eilish has dropped an album. Her most recent project Happier Than Ever dropped in 2021. But Barbie‘s “What Was I Made For?” proved to be a buzzy hit this year, receiving many accolades and much acclaimed.

The song “What Was I Made For?,” along with its writers Eilish and Finneas, is nominated for five Grammy Awards at the 2024 ceremony, including Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Song Written For Visual Media.

You can see the performance of “What Was I Made For?” above.