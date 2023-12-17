In her second performance of the night on the Saturday Night Live stage, Billie Eilish brought in some Christmas spirts. Once again joined by her brother, Finneas, Eilish delivered a smooth, jazzy version of the holiday classic, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

Dressed in red, Eilish maintained the intimate mood she set with her previous performance of “What Was I Made For?” The stage was decorated in bright lights and jolly colors, with snowflakes falling upon Eilish midway through her performance.

Though Eilish only dropped one song this past year, both of her performances made for a special gift for the fans this holiday season.

It’s been over two years since Eilish dropped her last album, Happier Than Ever, but fans might not have to wait too long for new music. In an interview on The Tonight Show Starting Jimmy Fallon, Eilish teased her upcoming third studio album.

Eilish revealed that she is “almost done” with the project, prompting Fallon to ask for more details. Eilish kept mum, but teased that fans will know more info in due time.

“At some point you will know more, but I’m not going to say anything else,” Eilish said.

You can see the performance of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” above.