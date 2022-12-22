I’m sorry, but the pun is right there to be made: Billie Eilish is happier than ever. The seven-time Grammy winner (and Oscar winner) staged three triumphant shows at the Kia Forum in her hometown Los Angeles last week. The first featured a cameo from Labrinth. Across her weekend shows, she was joined by Dave Grohl, Phoebe Bridgers, and Childish Gambino.

On Sunday, December 18, Eilish turned 21. That called for a star-studded Hollywood party attended by the likes of the Biebers, Avril Lavigne, Doja Cat, Kendall Jenner, Lil Nas X, Noah Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford.

Eilish posted photos from the bash to Instagram. The carousel captures her in a festive Santa costume next to Rutherford in a matching red sweater, and the happy new couple posing in a photo booth with the Biebers — something a younger Billie would have died for.

Eilish confirmed her relationship with Rutherford, The Neighbourhood lead singer, during her sixth annual “Same Interview” with Vanity Fair, posted in late November.

“Yeah, I do, and it’s really cool. I’m really excited, and I’m really happy about it,” Eilish said in response to whether she had a boyfriend. “I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f*ckin’ f*cker alive but pulled his ass. Are we kidding me? Can we just [claps] — round of applause for me? Thank you. Jesse Rutherford, everyone. I pulled his ass. All me. I did that sh*t. I locked that motherf*cker down.”