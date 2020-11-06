Joining the likes of Austin City Limits, Rolling Loud, Appleville, Save Our Stages, and more, Gucci has announced a virtual film and fashion festival, entitled Guccifest, to take place later this month. Among the many high-profile names they invited to appear at the festival, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Florence The Machine are among the highlight names that viewers can expect to see at Guccifest which kicks off on November 16 and continues through Novermber 22. The festival announcement did not reveal whether Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Florence The Machine, and other acts would perform or appear as models during the festival.

According to the Guccifest announcement, the festival will feature a collection of short films that will celebrate 15 independent young designers and their creations. The event will also be used to reveal Alessandro Michele’s latest Gucci “Ouverture of Something that Never Ended” collection.

In addition to the Guccifest appearance, Billie Eilish also revealed that she would release new music in November, a track that will hopefully be played at the festival if the pop singer gives a performance. Harry Styles is coming off a new video for his Fine Line introduction track, “Golden,” as well as his first No. 1 single with “Watermelon Sugar.” Florence The Machine’s addition to the Guccifest will hopefully lead to new releases from the band as they have not released an album since 2018’s High Hopes.

You can check out the announcement above and additional info here.