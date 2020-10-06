Last month, Rolling Loud and Twitch joined forces to debut Loud Stream, their first virtual festival of the summer. The event was an understandable compromise that allowed the live music experience to continue as the coronavirus pandemic raged, destroying outdoor festivals for the foreseeable future. The fest was a success, and now Rolling Loud and Twitch have announced they’re doing a second one at the end of October.

The upcoming festival will return with livestream performances and interviews, as well as gaming, music commentary, and freestyles from a number of acts. Rolling Loud also promised to take part in the Halloween festivities thanks to a “bevvy of rap frights,” on-stage decorations, and a chance for fans at home who dress up for Halloween to be featured on the festival’s stream.

Rolling Loud’s latest virtual festival announcement serves as the second of three upcoming festival the duo has planned together, with the third set to be announced at a later date. The first Loud Stream festival saw 4.7 million total live views on Rolling Loud’s Twitch channel, with fans watching performances from Swae Lee, Ski Mask the Slump God, NLE Choppa, Polo G, and more.

For more info on the second installment of Loud Stream, check out Rolling Loud’s website here.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.