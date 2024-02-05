Billie Eilish isn’t a stranger to the Grammys stage. Neither is her brother and collaborating partner, Finneas.

But, given their Barbie The Album contribution’s sheer impact, it almost feels like a rebirth of sorts. Hell, I mean, even Meryl Streep has sung Eilish’s praises. During the 2024 Grammy ceremony, Eilish and Finneas proved that the influx of award nominations (Golden Globes and Oscars) thrown at “What What I Made For?” was all worth it with a performance.

The record has been a fixture on the streaming charts since its release, but Eilish’s moving rendition, backed by an orchestra, brought new life to the smash hit. Although Eilish didn’t make a cameo in the Barbie film, she transported the audience back to the record-breaking movie with her.

Finneas and Billie Eilish perform "What Was I Made For?" at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/J4JbvpuoUl — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

During an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Eilish shared how “What Was I Made For?” brought her out of a dark place. “I thank God for [Barbie director Greta Gerwig], man,” she said. “I honestly was concerned that it was over for me. I’ve got to be honest with you. She saved me, really, honestly. Getting that request, it was like a FaceTime, it brought us both out of it, and immediately we were inspired and wrote so much more after that.”

Eilish earned six nominations at the 2024 Grammys, including Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video, and Best Song Written for Visual Media. At the start of the ceremony, Eilish took home the award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Check out a clip of the performance above.

View Uproxx’s complete coverage of the 2024 Grammy Awards here. Check out the full list of nominees and winners here.