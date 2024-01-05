Billie Eilish and Finneas played a major part in the biggest movie of 2023, Barbie, with their song “What Was I Made For?,” which had a significant role in the film. Who didn’t have a role in the film at all, though, were Eilish and Finneas, who you figured might have at least made a cameo since they both have acting experience. Now, they’ve explained why they didn’t end up on screen.

During a red-carpet interview at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards yesterday (January 4), they were asked if there were ever any talks about them making a cameo, and Eilish responded, “It wasn’t about that, it wasn’t about that. It was Barbie’s little heart thing, you know? I wasn’t… it’s not about me, it’s about her.”

As Eilish spoke, Finneas gave an answer more about the practicalities of the situation, explaining, “It was too late.” So, perhaps they were approached to do their song too late into shooting, or there wasn’t an opportunity to write them in by the time they got on board.

Eilish and Finneas, by the way, were on hand to accept the Chairman’s Award, becoming the first songwriters to ever receive the honor, as Variety notes.