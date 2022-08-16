Blackpink continues their rollout for “Pink Venom,” the group’s comeback single, with a thrilling teaser for the song’s upcoming music video. In typical Blackpink fashion, it appears to be colorful and high-concept, borrowing looks from postapocalyptic cyberpunk movies like Blade Runner 2049 and pairing punchy modern production with a traditional Korean zither. “Pink Venom” is set to drop this Friday, August 19. The single will precede the arrival of Blackpink’s sophomore album, Born Pink, due September 16. You can check out the teaser above.

In addition to releasing their sophomore album, the band is planning a 27-city Born Pink World Tour, kicking off with two nights in Seoul in October and running through spring of 2023. But first, they’ll be performing at the 2022 MTV VMAs, along with fellow performers Jack Harlow and Lizzo. The band appears to be going strong, even as individual members start to receive solo recognition. Last year, group member Lisa made her solo debut with Lalisa, which included a video for the title track, while Rosé garnered attention for a string of cover performances that earned her a spot on Variety‘s “Power Of Young Hollywood” list earlier this month.

But with all of that, fans still can’t get enough of Blackpink as a band, and can’t wait to see what they do on their next album.

Born Pink is out on 9/16 via YG Entertainment.