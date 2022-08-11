It is an exciting time for Blackpink, as on Wednesday they shared the release date for their forthcoming album Born Pink, mere days after announcing their tour dates and the new single “Pink Venom.” But there’s another reason for celebrating: One of their members, Rosé, was named one of Variety’s 2022 “Power Of Young Hollywood” honorees.

The list highlights artists aged 25-and-under for their impact in the entertainment industry. “There are times when it feels like a lot of pressure,” the 25-year-old told Variety, “but it’s what drives us to create new sounds and push ourselves.” Along with her success within the K-Pop group, the New Zealand-born artist also launched her solo career back in 2021 with the records “Gone” and “On The Ground.”

Rosé spoke about the difference between Blackpink’s catalog and her own, saying, “It differs from BLACKPINK’s [music] in the sense that it is still in the process of defining itself,” and “There are so many genres that I’ve always wanted to explore.” Her explorations haven’t stayed within music either, as she appeared as a contestant on King Of Mask Singer and Fantastic Duo 2 back in 2017.

With Blackpink gearing up for Born Pink, arriving on September 16 via YG Entertainment and Interscope, it seems Rosé is just scratching the surface of what is yet to come, both on her own and with the group.

Check out the full “Power Of Young Hollywood” list here.