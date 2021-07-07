Bleachers, aka producer to the stars Jack Antonoff, and Jason Isbell announced today the release a special split 7-inch with the proceeds benefitting The Ally Coalition. Released via RCA Records, the 7-inch is out now and features Bleachers covering Isbell’s “Dreamsicle,” which Isbell And The 400 Unit released in April 2020. And in a cute switcharoo, the 7-inch also has Isbell covering Bleachers’ “45,” which Antonoff released in November of last year.

According to a release, the split 7-inch is available as a physical-only product, limited to 1,000 copies. Of the release, Antonoff said in a statement, “Jason Isbell is the sh*t!” (Succinct!) Isbell added, “Love this Bleachers song, I love what Jack did with ‘Dreamsicle.’ This was a hell of a lot of fun!”

Earlier in June, Antonoff announced the return of his band with a third full-length album, Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night, coming 7/30 via RCA. He also recently unveiled singles “Stop Making This Hurt” and earlier tracks “Chinatown,” “How Dare You Want More,” and the Ispell-covered “45.” Meanwhile, Isbell’s seventh studio album, Reunions (his fourth effort with The 400 Unit), dropped in May 2020.

Check out a teaser for each song above. Bleachers’ and Isbell’s special 7-inch is out now via RCA Records. Buy it here. Pre-order Bleachers’ Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night here, and purchase Isbell’s Reunions here.