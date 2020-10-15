Just two weeks after making history as the first K-pop group to reach No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, BTS hit the stage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards to perform their hit song “Dynamite.” Dressed in sharply-fitted maroon suits and backed by a funk band playing on a massive screen behind them they lit up their stage at the airport in South Korea, representing their international crossover appeal.

BTS has been on a live television performance tour of sorts for the past month or so, including a weeklong takeover of The Tonight Show in which they performed their hit songs “Dynamite,” “Home,” “Black Swan,” and “Mikrokosmos.” Before that, they appeared on NPR Tiny Desk for a record store-based performance after the debut performance of “Dynamite” at the 2020 MTV VMAs. As the premiere ambassadors of Korean pop music music, the boy band has been taking over and making sure that if you didn’t know who they were before 2020, you won’t be able to escape them now.

BTS also snatched the top two spots on the Hot 100 this past week thanks to “Dynamite” and a remix of Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love.” BTS is nominated for the Billboard Music Awards for Social Artist and Duo/Group.

Watch BTS’s performance above.