BTS Take Over An Ancient Palace To Perform ‘Mikrokosmos’ On ‘Fallon’

As Jimmy Fallon reminded fans ahead of their performance, this week marked BTS’ takeover of The Tonight Show. Closing out their residency, BTS elected to pull from their 2019 album Map Of The Soul: Persona to perform the twinkling track “Mikrokosmos.”

Taking over the historic Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul, the seven-member group lined up to effortlessly execute the song’s swooning melodies. Dressed in color-coordinated attire, BTS rapidly switched off between each verse while exploring the ancient palace. Closing out the track, the camera panned upward toward stars photoshopped above the group’s stage to form the logo adopted by fans, who affectionately refer to themselves as the BTS Army.

Just yesterday, BTS took to The Tonight Show to perform their soulful track “Black Swan.” Later on during the segment, the group also offered details about their upcoming album, Be: “We poured in the emotions that we feel now, such as joy and sorrow, into this album. There are a lot of good songs as good as ‘Dynamite,’ so we hope that they can all make it onto the Hot 100 chart. Please look forward to it.” Later, BTS’s RM shared that he used to listen to a lot of Eminem and Nas as a high school student. “I was kind of like a nerd, all about studying. I like to listen to rap music, like Eminem and Nas, but I was just like a good student,” he said.

Watch BTS sing “Mikrokosmos” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.

Map Of The Soul: Persona is out now via Big Hit. Get it here.