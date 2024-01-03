BTS member Jin has shared a special message for the Army. On New Year’s Day, the K-Pop artist uploaded a video, offering benedictions and well wishes to fans.

“It’s January, everyone. The new year has come. I will become a year older in January,” he said in Korean. “I’ll be in my mid-30s by now. Did you all make a snowman? I’m still in the past so I don’t know if it’s snowing or not but if it snowed you have to make a snowman and go back to being kids and do snowball fights.”

At the time of writing, Jin is still completing his mandatory service in the Korean military. However, he is expected to complete his service fairly soon.

“I’m leaving this video so you can watch my pretty, handsome face and spend January and February warmly. I miss you all. I miss you a lot,” he added. “Wait just a bit more and you’ll be able to see me with short hair. I’ll grow my hair quickly this year and I’ll be able to start working hard soon.”

Jin continued, teasing he’d be back in “February and March.” He was the first member of BTS to begin his mandatory military service back in 2022. As of now, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are the only members who haven’t begun their mandatory military service, however, the aforementioned four began the enlisting process last year.

The members are expected to complete their service by 2025, with plans to reconvene shortly after.

You can see Jin’s video above.