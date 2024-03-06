Suga from BTS is bringing a new concert film titled D-Day: The Movie, providing fans with a chance to experience (or relive) his tour by using footage from it. Right now, the movie is set to have limited screenings on April 10 and 13 and will be the first from the band to be an IMAX release.

According to Big Hit, any added screening dates will vary on a country-to-country basis. It “captures the electrifying atmosphere of the encore concert” and will “offer fans an immersive experience with the concert’s powerful visuals and sound,” per their press release on Yonhap (via NME).

They also hinted at the appearance of other BTS members like Jimin, Jungkook, and RM, as they were at Suga’s concerts in Seoul for the D-Day Tour. Last summer, he brought out each of the members for his shows at KSPO Dome.

The first night saw him performing “Burn It” and “Seven” with Jungkook, according to setlist.fm. On night two, he did “Tony Montana” and “Like Crazy” with Jimin. Finally, on the last stop of the tour, Suga brought out RM to play “Strange” and an untitled song.

Fans looking to purchase tickets to Suga’s D-Day: The Movie can pick them up when they go on sale on March 12 at 11 a.m. ET.

Additional information about the concert film can be found here.