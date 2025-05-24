Camila Cabello is no stranger to success. As a former member of girl group, Fifth Harmony, the “Godspeed” singer picked up tons of professional accolades. As a solo act, this streak continued.

Yesterday (May 23), Camila Cabello added yet another notch on her belt. Over on Instagram, Cabello celebrated her 2017 single, “Never Be The Same,” entering Spotify’s exclusive Billions Club.

“‘Never Be the same’ is my 4th song to hit a BILLION STREAMS,” she wrote sharing a video playing the track from her debut solo album Camila. “When I wrote this song it felt like my soul in musical form. yearning, dreaming, pining… lol.”

She continued: “I’m blown away and so grateful if my music has in any way resonated with you or been a soundtrack to a moment of our lives.”

Cabello closed by teasing subtly nodging supporters toward her upcoming shows. “See you on tour this summer :)))),” she penned.

Just as Cabello pointed out in her upload, “Never Be The Same” joined a list of other bangers. Cabello’s past tunes to earn a billion streams on the streaming service include Camila’s lead single “Havana,” 2019’s “Señorita” with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, and 2022’s “Bam Bam” featuring Ed Sheeran.

Cabello’s latest studio album C, XOXO’s one year is quickly approaching. Given “Never Be The Same” hitting one billion streams, supporters hope one of Cabello’s newer singles such as “I Luv It” featuring Playboi Carti, “He Knows” with Lil Nas X, or “Hot Uptown” featuring Drake will follow suit.