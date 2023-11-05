Celine Dion March 2020
Getty Image
Pop

Celine Dion Was Spotted At Katy Perry’s Final Las Vegas Residency Show Following Her Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis

On December 8, 2022, Celine Dion revealed that she had to reluctantly cancel her Courage World Tour due to her battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome. Since then, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer has stayed out of the public eye as she seeks treatment. In September, her sister shared an update, stating, “There’s little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain. We’re crossing our fingers that researchers will find a remedy for this awful illness.”

To fans’ surprise, on Saturday, November 4, Celine was spotted at Katy Perry’s final Las Vegas Residency show Play. In photos and video captured by concertgoers, she appeared to be in good spirits as spectators exchanged pleasantries with her.

People online chimed in after seeing the visuals.

“Omg, I’m glad she’s back on her feet 🥹🥹,” wrote one person.

“Good to see Celine out and strong too,” wrote another.

“Beyond happy to see her outside looking happy 🥹,” penned another.

“It’s nice to see her happy and out. I hope she recovers soon,” remarked yet another.

“QUEEN! I hope she’s feeling better,” wrote yet another.

Dion wasn’t the only notable guest in attendance. Couple Carmen Diaz and Benji Madden were seated behind her. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also attended the residency.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In November 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Brian Fallon Reviews Every Gaslight Anthem Album
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×