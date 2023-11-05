On December 8, 2022, Celine Dion revealed that she had to reluctantly cancel her Courage World Tour due to her battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome. Since then, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer has stayed out of the public eye as she seeks treatment. In September, her sister shared an update, stating, “There’s little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain. We’re crossing our fingers that researchers will find a remedy for this awful illness.”

To fans’ surprise, on Saturday, November 4, Celine was spotted at Katy Perry’s final Las Vegas Residency show Play. In photos and video captured by concertgoers, she appeared to be in good spirits as spectators exchanged pleasantries with her.

Celine Dion attends Katy Perry’s Vegas residency. pic.twitter.com/h04YTwUv19 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 5, 2023

People online chimed in after seeing the visuals.

“Omg, I’m glad she’s back on her feet 🥹🥹,” wrote one person.

Omg I’m glad she’s back on her feet 🥹🥹 — 𝐏𝐞✧𝐜𝐡:)🧸 (@swe_etlove) November 5, 2023

“Good to see Celine out and strong too,” wrote another.

Good to see Celine out and strong too. — Ogbe Jane- Ishicheli❤ (T.O.M.S) (@madameReal01) November 5, 2023

“Beyond happy to see her outside looking happy 🥹,” penned another.

Beyond happy to see her outside looking happy 🥹 — I 🩵TS (@tenniscowboy13) November 5, 2023

“It’s nice to see her happy and out. I hope she recovers soon,” remarked yet another.

It's nice to see her happy and out, I hope she recovers soon — Mimi 🇵🇸 (@Jungshook3th) November 5, 2023

“QUEEN! I hope she’s feeling better,” wrote yet another.

QUEEN hope she's feeling better — melisa | wonderland tv (@zenithsarcher) November 5, 2023

Dion wasn’t the only notable guest in attendance. Couple Carmen Diaz and Benji Madden were seated behind her. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also attended the residency.