Celine Dion’s sister, Claudette Dion, recently opened up about Celine’s battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome in a new interview with Hello! Canada.

“It’s an illness we still know so little about,” Claudette said. “There are spasms – they’re impossible to control. You know who people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It’s a bit like that, but in all muscles.”

“She’s doing everything she can to recover,” she added. “There’s little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain. We’re crossing our fingers that researchers will find a remedy for this awful illness.”

Claudette also acknowledged that Celine knows how much the fans are also hoping for her recovery.

The Canadian pop star shared in an emotional video from December that the illness does “affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.” Because of this, Celine paused from performing live to try to recover.

According to the article, Celine is also working with “a great team of doctors” in Las Vegas and canceled her Courage World Tour “until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.”