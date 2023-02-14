Celine Dion is one of the greatest vocalists ever, no matter what Rolling Stone thinks. Now, with all due respect to Muppets Most Wanted, she’ll try her hand at acting.

In Love Again, Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Mira Ray, who copes with the loss of her fiancé by texting his old number — a number that, in romance movie fashion, now belongs to a stranger, Rob (Sam Heughan). He’s a journalist assigned to write a profile of Dion, although based on the trailer, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer takes on the role of the supportive best friend that these kind of movies are required to have.

Love Again has a wild plot (will he tell her about the dead fiancé’s number???). But it also features Chopra Jonas walking down the stairs in a lovely yellow dress in slow motion while “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” plays, so I’ll be seeing it opening night.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

What if a random text message led to the love of your life? In this romantic comedy, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number… not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns’ new work phone. A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion, he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person… and win her heart.

Love Again, which also features new songs from Dion, opens in theaters on May 12.