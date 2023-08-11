Chappell Roan has been turning heads with alluring songs like “Naked In Manhattan” and “My Kink Is Karma.” These beloved tracks will appear on her debut LP The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, which she announced recently and described as a “14-song album holding stories of unearthing my true self and fearlessly embracing queerness.”

She’s back with an anthemic new single called “Hot To Go!” It bursts with her vivacious energy that fans love her for as she makes her own danceable chant: “H-O-T-T-O-G-O / Snap n’ clap n’ and touch your toes,” she sings against buzzing synthesizers. In the music video, she’s as enthusiastic and entertaining as the music, donning an array of glittery outfits.

Chappell said about the song in a statement, “I wrote this song so I could live out my cheerleader fantasy! I just wanted to make something simple and silly that I could do with the audience because I’m a huge fan of audience participation. Also, selfishly (and shamelessly) wanted to bounce around on stage singing a song about being hot.”

Watch the video for “Hot To Go!” above.

The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess is out 9/22 via Amusement/Island Records. Find more information here.