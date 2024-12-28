Charli XCX is preparing to take the plunge into acting. With several roles on the horizon including Sacrifice and ERUPCJA. Back in November, the “Guess” singer put her acting chops on display during her Saturday Night Live appearance.

But behind-the-scenes, Charli XCX has been making the rounds as an anonymous film critic. Yesterday (December 27), fans leaked Charli XCX’s Letterboxd account. While the platform has many purposes, based on her profile activity Charli XCX was keen on not only listing out her top movies but penning her thoughts on new releases.

Some of Charli XCX’s favorite films are 1995’s The Addiction, 2000’s Charlie’s Angels, 1974’s Céline and Julie Go Boating, and 1935’s Bride of Frankenstein.

Among her latest penned review were the pictures 2021’s The Tragedy of Macbeth and two recent releases Nosferatu and A Complete Unknown the Bob Dylan biopic which stars Timothée Chalamet.

Although Charli XCX didn’t write anything overly critical, the stark differences between her reviews demonstrate what films she truly favored.

“There were a lot of songs in this,” write Charli about A Complete Unknown.

While her spoiler-filled authored piece about Nosferatu read more like a love letter. “Ok wow there is so much I love about this movie,” she wrote. “I just really loved it, and I’ll probs watch it another 2 times this month. Go off Robert Eggers.

In her updated description (viewable here courtesy of Pop Crave), she had a laugh about fans discovering her profile. “My account got leaked I guess,” she wrote.

Now, Charli XCX’s once anonymous page has amassed over 75,000 followers. So much for a peaceful place to pick apart featured films.