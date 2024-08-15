Charli XCX owned this summer with Brat and Brat And It’s The Same But There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not. In fact, Brat is so strong that Charli XCX is influencing a presidential campaign in a country she doesn’t even reside in.

But she isn’t satisfied.

On Wednesday, August 14, Charli XCX posted a TikTok soundtracked by a fan’s mash-up of her Brat track “360” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” Written atop the video is, “I’m in Poland… There’s a whiff of autumn in the breeze.. Something is shifting.” That’s a vague indication that perhaps Brat summer will evolve into Brat autumn, but there’s a more direct tease in the caption: “Maybe one more remix and then ?”

The last time Charli XCX moved like this on social media, she dropped a “Guess” remix featuring Billie Eilish — complete with a video in which it’s raining panties. Finneas and The Dare co-produced the song.

Before that, Charli XCX and Lorde revamped “Girl, So Confusing” and famously “worked it out on the remix.”

Brat was released on June 7 and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s co-headlining Sweat tour will come stateside on September 14 and hit iconic venues like New York City’s Madison Square Garden before wrapping in Seattle, Washington on October 23.