Charli XCX Gets An Assist From Haim On Her Synthy New Single ‘Warm’

Charli XCX’s self-titled third album Charli is on the way, and she has promoted it with singles featuring some of her fantastic contemporaries. So far, the singles have been “1999” with Troye Sivan, “Blame It On Your Love” featuring Lizzo, “Gone” with Christine And The Queens, and “Cross You Out” featuring Sky Ferreira. As XCX put it, “PURE FACTS: MY ALBUM IS AMAZING AND FEATURES ICONS ONLY!!!!!”

Now she has a new single, and sure enough, it’s another collaboration. This time, she has recruited Haim to help her out on “Warm.” The synth-led pop song is vocal-driven, which is a good use of resources here considering the amount of singing talent available. As for Haim, the track appears to be a departure from what they’ve been up to lately, as their groovy single “Summer Girl” and their contributions to the new Vampire Weekend album aren’t really anywhere near pop.

Charli is set to feature some other great collaborators alongside Haim, as the tracklist also includes Lizzo, Christine And The Queens, Troye Sivan, Sky Ferreira, Kim Petras, Clairo, Yaeji, Big Freedia, CupcakKe, and others. XCX previously wrote about the record, “my album is beautiful & soft & aggressive & emotional & clubby & tender all at once. I’ve really put all of ME into this. Every aspect of my personality, truth about romantic relationships, working relationships, friends. It’s honest & raw & I can’t wait for u to hear it…”

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.