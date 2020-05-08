At this point, Christine And The Queens is used to performing songs from home. The French singer was one of the first to begin hosting nightly livestreams on Instagram when the coronavirus quarantine began in mid-March. Now, Christine is getting creative with her living room performances. The singer decided to change up her scenery as she belted a rendition of a track from her recently-released EP on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Perched on the sill of her large apartment window, Christine soulfully sang “People, I’ve Been Sad.” The lead single from her EP La Vita Nuova, the track’s instrumentals played over Christine’s live vocals and she delivered each lyric, which has taken on new meanings in quarantine. “It’s just that me, myself and I / Been missing out for way too long / Been taking calls I should have missing out / Forsaking things for way too long,” Christine lilted.

Ahead of her performance on The Late Show, Christine has been performing covers from her living room. The singer gave a synth-heavy rendition of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.” Christine also shared an apt cover of Travis Scott’s “Highest In The Room” on 4/20. Pivoting from popular music, the singer recently performed Niel Young’s classic hit “Heart Of Gold.”

Watch Christine And The Queens perform “People, I’ve Been Sad” on The Late Show above.

La Vita Nuova is out now via Because Music. Get it here.